2025 NFL Draft: With NFL salaries skyrocketing, which positions should the Chicago Bears prioritize?
The Chicago Bears have nailed free agency so far. GM Ryan Poles entered the offseason with major question marks on both the O-line and D-line, and they were all adequately addressed by the end of Day 1 of free agency.
Now, as the focus shifts to the 2025 NFL Draft next month, Poles has put himself in position to draft whoever he thinks brings the most value to the team.
And that's a great thing. With the way contract extensions are being paid this offseason, teams need positional flexibility.
Consider cornerbacks. Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. signed a mammoth contract extension worth $30 million AAV on Monday morning. Then there's the offensive line, where right tackles are catching up to left tackles in terms of salary. Guards are getting closer, too, with Will Fries signing for nearly $20 million AAV in Minnesota last week, and he's coming off of an injury.
On top of that, two non-quarterbacks are now earning $40 million AAV or more: defensive end Myles Garrett and receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
So, which position should Poles prioritize with the 10th overall pick in next month's draft? Let's do a ranking of the top three based on salary trends this offseason.
3. Defensive End
While the Bears likely won't be in range for this year's top pass rusher, they could always trade back and pick up a solid option in the back half of the first round. They already have Montez Sweat earning nearly $25 million AAV, and if they hit on a top pass rusher like Georgia's Mykel Williams, then they're going to need four years of a rookie salary to give them room before paying him top-of-market money.
2. Wide Receiver
Many would consider this a luxury pick for the Bears since they already have DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, but with the top receiver now earning $40 million AAV, that's going to be a problem if Odunze hits his ceiling. Moore would likely be a cap casualty, leaving the Bears without a reliable WR2. That could be Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
1. Offensive Line
Poles has already invested heavily in the O-line, but the job is not done. Especially when you consider that both starting tackles, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, may be in for big paydays next offseason. Poles could get ahead of that by drafting a replacement for Jones if he thinks there's an upgrade available, and there just might be in Missouri's Armand Membou.
Jones has been good, but if Membou can be an improvement and offer 5 more years of controlled costs, Poles needs to make that happen.
