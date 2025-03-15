Ranking the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft needs after first wave of free agency
The Chicago Bears filled several roster needs during the first wave of NFL free agency (and a pair of trades). The interior offensive line no longer a need after GM Ryan Poles traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and signed center Drew Dalman.
The need for a running mate opposite Montez Sweat at edge rusher dropped a bit as well following the signing of Dayo Odeyingbo.
Even the interior of the defensive line is less worrisome now that 10-year veteran Grady Jarrett was added to the mix.
But after all Poles' 2025 offseason moves, several needs remain as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.
Here's an updated look at the Chicago Bears' NFL draft needs after the first wave of free agency.
Left Tackle
The only position on the offensive line that didn't land a potential starter where one may be needed is left tackle. As it currently stands, incumbent Braxton Jones will begin the offseason workout program as the first-teamer, with last year's third-round pick, Kiran Amegadjie, slated as his top competition.
I expect that to change in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether Poles uses a first-round pick or one of his two second-rounders, left tackle remains a top priority on draft weekend.
Edge Rusher
Odeyingbo brings a solid three-down skill set to Dennis Allen's defense, but he shouldn't be confused as a pass-rush specialist. For the Chicago Bears defense to take a big step forward, they need an edge rusher who can pin his ears back and get after the quarterback.
The 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with pass-rushing talent, and the Bears could be looking at the second-best prospect at the position (after Abdul Carter) when they're on the clock in Round 1.
Running Back
D'Andre Swift is the incumbent starter at running back, but if Ashton Jeanty is still on the board when the Chicago Bears pick at No. 10 overall, there's a really good chance he'll be a Bear.
Running back isn't Chicago's most pressing need, but the work Poles has done this offseason has put the Bears in a position to make a luxury pick like this.
Wide Receiver
Gone is Keenan Allen, and the only receiver Ryan Poles has signed so far this offseason is Olamide Zaccheaus.
Zaccheaus is a nice role player, but he's hardly good enough to prevent the Bears from targeting a highly-ranked wide receiver prospect in the second round. I'd be stunned if Chicago doesn't end Day 2 with a pass-catcher who could compete for meaningful reps as a rookie.
Honorable Mention: Safety
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —