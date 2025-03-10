2025 NFL free agency: Breaking down the Chicago Bears' signing of Grady Jarrett
It seems safe to say by now that Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has learned from his past mistakes in roster construction. The Bears have added five players since trading for guard Jonah Jackson last week, and all five are in the trenches.
The most recent move was the addition of defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.
It was announced Monday morning that Grady Jarrett was released by the Atlanta Falcons after ten years with the team, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 in which he sacked Tom Brady three times.
The two-time Pro Bowler, however, did not have to wait long to find a new home. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, he's joining the Bears on a three-year, $43.5 million deal.
Ryan Poles has learned Super Bowls are won in the trenches
While Poles has made several praiseworthy moves as the Chicago Bears' GM, his tight-fisted approach to adding talent to the offensive and defensive lines was a red flag for many fans. Their worst fears were borne out on the field as Chicago could neither pressure opposing quarterbacks nor protect their own.
That's all going to change in 2025, especially on the defensive side. Jarrett brings veteran leadership and consistent production to a Chicago Bears defensive line that was among the NFL's worst in 2024. He totaled 2.5 sacks last season and 34 pressures.
Like the Bears' addition of Dayo Odeyingbo, this signing is not a huge needle-mover, but it significantly raises the floor for Chicago's defensive line and could prove to be one of Poles' savvier deals.