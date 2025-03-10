Grading the Chicago Bears' signing of Falcons DT Grady Jarrett in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Bears relentless pursuit of building a winning roster continued on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Jarrett will sign a three-year, $43.5 million deal with Chicago just hours after being released by the Falcons.
The Bears' first day of free agency now includes center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and Jarrett, in what's clearly been an emphasis on building the trenches.
Jarrett, 31, enjoyed a high level of production through 10 seasons with the Falcons but was released Monday to clear salary-cap space.
Grady Jarrett started all 17 games for Atlanta last season, finishing with 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He's been a reliable starter over the last decade, playing fewer than 14 games in a season just one time in 10 years.
The Bears were considered a major player in the three-tech market, with Milton Williams the prized target. But when Jarrett was unexpectedly released, GM Ryan Poles pounced quickly to sign him.
Jarrett now joins an impressive defensive tackle rotation that already features Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings.
If you believe Super Bowls are won in the trenches, then you can't help but be in love with what Poles has done so far this offseason.
"Bears my early pick for team that has improved the most this off-season," NFL Network's Peter Schrager wrote. "Grady Jarrett and Joe Thuney are very much-needed veterans who still have plenty left in the tank."
Schrager is right. Jarrett has plenty of juice left in his legs, and the Bears are serious about winning in 2025, adding players like him to the lineup were a must. That's why this transaction earns a strong B+. If Jarrett was a few years young, it'd be a solid A.