Bear Digest

Grading the Chicago Bears' signing of Falcons DT Grady Jarrett in 2025 free agency

The Chicago Bears 2025 roster makeover continues with their second big move on defense by signing DT Grady Jarrett. Here's our grade for the move.

Bryan Perez

Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears relentless pursuit of building a winning roster continued on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett will sign a three-year, $43.5 million deal with Chicago just hours after being released by the Falcons.

The Bears' first day of free agency now includes center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and Jarrett, in what's clearly been an emphasis on building the trenches.

Jarrett, 31, enjoyed a high level of production through 10 seasons with the Falcons but was released Monday to clear salary-cap space.

Grady Jarrett started all 17 games for Atlanta last season, finishing with 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He's been a reliable starter over the last decade, playing fewer than 14 games in a season just one time in 10 years.

The Bears were considered a major player in the three-tech market, with Milton Williams the prized target. But when Jarrett was unexpectedly released, GM Ryan Poles pounced quickly to sign him.

tlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates after a sack against the New Orleans Saints
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jarrett now joins an impressive defensive tackle rotation that already features Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings.
If you believe Super Bowls are won in the trenches, then you can't help but be in love with what Poles has done so far this offseason.

"Bears my early pick for team that has improved the most this off-season," NFL Network's Peter Schrager wrote. "Grady Jarrett and Joe Thuney are very much-needed veterans who still have plenty left in the tank."

Schrager is right. Jarrett has plenty of juice left in his legs, and the Bears are serious about winning in 2025, adding players like him to the lineup were a must. That's why this transaction earns a strong B+. If Jarrett was a few years young, it'd be a solid A.

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News