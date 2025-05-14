2025 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears' Week 10 game revealed

#Giants full scheduled leaked via @art_stapleton:



Week 1: at Commanders

Week 2: at Cowboys

Week 3: Chiefs (SNF)

Week 4: Chargers

Week 5: at Saints

Week 6: Eagles (TNF)

Week 7: at Broncos

Week 8: at Eagles

Week 9: 49ers

Week 10: at Bears

Week 11: Packers

Week 12: at Lions

Week… pic.twitter.com/Y5yZdPdCRO