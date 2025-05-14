2025 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears' Week 10 game revealed
The full 2025 NFL schedule will be revealed later tonight, but until then, we are starting to see more matchups revealed through the media. We already know who the Chicago Bears will be playing in the season opener, and now Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team revealed that the entire schedule for the New York Giants had been leaked, and this shows that they will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears in Week 10.
The Giants will not be an easy win for the Bears
Though it's true that the Giants were one of the league's worst teams last year, things are looking up for that franchise. Their defensive line, which was arguably one of the best in the NFL in 2024, got significantly better after the 2025 NFL draft when they selected Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. Putting him next to the game-wrecker known as Dexter Lawrence is almost unfair and will give Chicago's O-line fits.
They feature a new-look offense, too. With the Daniel Jones era in New York over, the Giants are now left with former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, journeyman Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart as their most likely starters at quarterback. Who will be QB1 by Week 10? I don't think anyone knows for sure.
Luckily for Bears fans, if all goes according to plan in 2025, they will be one of the hottest teams in the NFL by the time Week 10 rolls around. The offense will be humming as Caleb Williams puts together a strong MVP-caliber season and several key contributors like Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift silence all of the doubters. In this scenario, they should be more than a match for the G-Men's vaunted defense.
Six months ago, most football fans would look at this matchup as one to skip. But after the changes that both teams have made to their rosters, and especially with the Bears hiring Ben Johnson as their head coach, this could be a surprisingly entertaining game for everyone.