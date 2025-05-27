2025 projection suggests Bears' most productive rookie might not be who you think
The Chicago Bears will have quite the rookie class in 2025. Headlined by Michigan tight end and first-round pick Colston Loveland, the Bears' offense was bolstered by additional selections in the second round -- wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo -- and seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai.
The defense received its fair share of attention as well, most notably in the second round with the selection of defensive lineman Shemar Turner.
And while most analysts assume Loveland will have an impact similar to Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta for coach Ben Johnson this season, it's actually Burden who received the nod in a recent projection of every team's best rookie by Sports Illustrated.
"The frequency with which the Bears use three receivers—DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Burden—may directly influence how much first-round tight end Colston Loveland sees the field," Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick wrote. "It’s an unenviable problem for Bears coach Ben Johnson, but the reality is both Loveland and Burden, a second-round choice, will have every chance to play and produce at strong clips as rookies. With his speed, suddenness and run-after-catch potential, Burden had a chance to be a first-round pick. He fell, Chicago capitalized and both sides are now poised to benefit."
Bears WR Luther Burden III has massive opportunity to produce in 2025
Burden certainly has a chance to make the biggest splash among this year's Chicago Bears rookies, but he was sidelined during the team's first OTA sessions with what the club described as a soft-tissue injury. No timetable for his return has been provided, but any missed reps at this time of year tend to slow a first-year player's on-field impact.
Burden has plenty of time to prove on the practice field that he deserves starter's reps in Week 1, and with the lack of real competition on the Bears' roster, it's fair to assume the former Missouri star will begin the season as a critical piece in Johnson's offensive chess game.
Long considered a first-round prospect, Luther Burden III slipped to the second round -- No. 39 overall -- because of questions surrounding his off-field commitment and overall down season in 2024.
Burden finished his final year at Missouri with just 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he was one of the best wideouts in college football, totaling 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores. In fact, Burden was projected as a potential top-10 pick by most NFL draft analysts when the 2024 season kicked off.
Naturally, his slide to the second round formed a massive chip on his shoulder.
"That's staying with me forever," Burden said. "Everybody who passed up on me gotta pay."
Much of Burden's 2024 struggles can be attributed to up-and-down quarterback play at Missouri as well as overall offensive dysfunction. He knows that won't be the case in Chicago, especially not with Caleb Williams under center.
"I feel like he's a great quarterback," Burden said last month of Williams. "I feel like great quarterbacks need great receivers. So, perfect fit."