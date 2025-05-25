2025 Fantasy Football: Bears' TE Colston Loveland earns surprise dynasty ranking
Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland is expected to have a significant role in coach Ben Johnson's offense in 2025, so much so that fantasy football managers are paying close attention.
In fact, in a recent dynasty ranking of all rookies entering the 2025 season, Pro Football Focus has Loveland ahead of several higher-profile first-year players.
Loveland checked in at No. 6, above running backs TreVeyon Henderson (Patriots), RJ Harvey (Broncos), and fellow tight end Tyler Warren (Colts).
"Loveland landed with the Chicago Bears under head coach Ben Johnson, who showed in Detroit that he can live with a tight end’s below-average run-blocking grade," PFF's Nathan Jahnke wrote. "However, veteran Cole Kmet could limit Loveland’s early-down snaps, and Chicago’s depth at wide receiver with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze could cap his target share. Loveland offers the highest ceiling among the tight ends in this class, but he also carries significant risk."
Colston Loveland could be touchdown machine for Chicago Bears
The love for Loveland makes sense. He's a walking mismatch for Johnson's league-leading creativity. He'll also quickly become Caleb Williams' best friend in the red zone; Loveland is the type of target who's open even when he's covered.
But some caution is required before going all-in on Loveland in 2025 fantasy drafts. Tight end is an infamously slow-to-develop position. LaPorta was an anomaly; it's why he took the league by storm. First-year tight ends rarely produce at the level he did in 2023, and, if we're being honest, he didn't meet the lofty expectations he set for himself last season.
As for Loveland, ESPN's Mike Clay projects the former Michigan star to catch 54 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, which would be respectable numbers for a rookie tight end. The catches and yardage projections seem fair, but I do believe there's room for Loveland to catch a few more touchdowns this season.
Remember: Pro Football Focus' rankings are for dynasty leagues. Patience will be required for Loveland to reach his full fantasy football upside. And when he does, he'll be one of the top tight ends in the game.