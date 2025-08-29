4 Bears takeaways after blockbuster Micah Parsons trade to Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers stunned the NFL world on Thursday afternoon when they completed a blockbuster trade for 4-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons. This move is eerily similar to the Khalil Mack trade the Chicago Bears pulled off seven years ago almost to the day.
A trade of this magnitude is a watershed moment for the NFC North. The Bears saw their NFC North title odds tumble immediately following this trade while the Packers leapt to the top. Simply put, the Packers landing Parsons is a nightmare scenario for Bears fans, but it's not all bad news. In fact, there's some silver linings to celebrate. Here are four takeaways from this deal for Bears fans.
1. The Bears' pass rush is by far the worst in the division
Before this trade, it could be argued that Chicago and Green Bay were tied for the worst group of defensive ends in the division. Rashan Gary and Montez Sweat are about equal, and neither team had much depth. With Parsons in green and yellow now, the Packers are now far above Chicago with their pass rush.
In fact, Chicago is now the only team in the NFC North without an elite pass rusher on the edge, and that's going to be a huge problem in every divisional game this year.
2. Chicago's question marks at left tackle are going to be exposed
Braxton Jones seems to have "won" the starting job at left tackle, mostly by default. As the weak link, you can bet that Green Bay will line Parsons up across from Jones (or whoever is the left tackle by that point in the season) on every snap, and Chicago's upgrades at every other offensive line position won't matter.
Hopefully, quarterback Caleb Williams has learned how to get rid of the ball quickly because he's likely to be under constant fire from his left side in every Packers game for the forseeable future.
3. Running the ball against Green Bay will be paramount
Here's one of those silver linings for Bears fans. While Parsons is a pass rush nightmare, he's not great against the run. Additionally, Green Bay sent defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas as part of the trade for Parsons, removing a massive presence in the middle of their line.
This creates a huge mismatch for head coach Ben Johnson to exploit. The Bears got significantly stronger in the middle of their offensive line this offseason while the Packers got much weaker. Pounding the rock against Green Bay should come easily this year, and that should take pressure off of Williams and the passing game.
4. The Packers better hope Jordan Love is the next Aaron Rodgers
Any way you slice it, this is an all-in move for a Super Bowl for Green Bay. The Packers had to give up two first-round picks to bring in Parsons, and while those picks will likely be in the 20's, they're still valuable picks. Additionally, Green Bay gave Parsons a 4-year, $188 million deal that makes him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history.
In the long run, this trade and contract hamstrings Green Bay's ability to build their roster. Without first-round picks, they're unable to draft top, young talent cheaply. And by paying Parsons and Jordan Love a combined salary of $102 million a year, they won't have the cap space to sign any top free agents.
Simply put, the Packers are betting their future on Jordan Love being consistently elite because, for at least the next two years, they will not have the resources to make major changes to a roster that still has glaring holes at wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive tackle. While the Packers faithful are riding high right now, this trade could end up being a massive disappointment in hindsight.