Micah Parsons trade to Packers eerily similar to Bears-Raiders trade for Khalil Mack
Every Chicago Bears fan can tell you where they were the week before the start of the 2018 NFL season when news broke that the Bears had traded for superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack. It was a joyous occasion that gave the city and the fanbase the vibes of an imminent Super Bowl. Today, Green Bay Packers fans are having the same moment, culminating in a nightmare scenario for Bears fans as their biggest rival just got much better.
Multiple NFL insiders have confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys are trading 3-time All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the compensation going back to Dallas is two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Additionally, the Packers are giving Parsons a 4-year mega deal which makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
It's eerie how similar this deal is to Chicago's 2018 trade for Khalil Mack, even down to the details. The Bears shipped off a pair of first-round picks and some change to the then-Oakland Raiders to acquire the former Defensive Player of the Year. Likewise, the Bears simultaneously awarded Mack with a massive contract extension.
Hopefully for Bears fans, this trade does not give the 2025 Packers the same kind of season that the Mack trade gave Chicago in 2018. That resulted in a 12-win season plus the division title, their last time winning the NFC North. If there's a silver lining to be had, it's that Chicago doesn't face Green Bay until late in the season. If all goes well for the Bears, by that point quarterback Caleb Williams will be in the MVP conversation and the Bears will be considered a juggernaut in their own right.