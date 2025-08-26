4 biggest surprises from Bears' initial 53-man roster
The week before the start of the regular season is always one of the hardest times of the NFL calendar. Hopes are dashed for some players while others get to realize their dream of making an NFL roster. For the Chicago Bears, they had already made some hard decisions entering today's deadline, including releasing a former third-round pick from the 2023 draft and waiving an undrafted rookie who was a 2025 training camp favorite.
With the initial roster now set at the 53-man regular season limit, here are four of the biggest surprises from today's cuts.
1. Jahdae Walker makes the cut
I'll admit to being wrong on this one, and I'm happy to have to eat my words. I was fairly certain that Jahdae Walker, the Bears' preseason hero, was unlikely to make the roster. I was wrong and I'm happy to be so. The undrafted rookie receiver will officially be on Chicago's initial roster for Week 1, keeping an incredible underdog story going.
2. Dominique Robinson is still a Bear
It's been a rough three years for Robinson. He exploded onto the NFL scene in his rookie debut, registering 1.5 sacks against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 season opener. Since then, he has more often been a healthy scratch. Seeing him on the roster, especially with a new coaching staff that did not draft him, is a shocker.
3. J. P. Richardson was waived
Like Walker, Richardson was an undrafted rookie receiver who impressed early in camp by connecting for several big plays with quarterback Tyson Bagent. Unfortunately for the young receiver, he couldn't keep his momentum going through the entire month. With the top four receiver spots locked up by obvious choices, everyone else was forced to fight for just two remaining spots. One went to veteran Devin Duvernay and the other to Walker.
4. Nahshon Wright overcomes disastrous preseason finale
Wright was a former third-round pick from the 2021 draft and he's already on his third NFL team. He had himself a good training camp and was fine in the first two preseason games. The preseason finale in Kansas City, however, was a disaster for the young cornerback as he was called for two major penalties on Kansas City's opening drive and later got burned for a huge passing play.
Despite the Bears' injury issues at cornerback, it seemed like Wright had thrown his chances away with that performance. However, he made the cut for the initial roster. Now it's up to him to keep it.