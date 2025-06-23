4 Blockbuster trades the Bears could make before training camp
Fans of the Chicago Bears know better by now than to buy into the offseason hype. They've been here before, heard the NFL analysts pick the Bears as dark horse playoff contenders, just to see the team fail miserably once football is played. So, despite the praise and adulation for the 2025 Bears, the fans remain reserved.
That would likely change if the Bears could pull off a blockbuster trade before training camp starts next month. Adding one more star player to the roster, after trading for the likes of Joe Thuney and drafting Colston Loveland, would send expectations for the team through the roof.
Which players would make the most sense for the Bears? Let's take a look.
1. Jalen Ramsey
GM Ryan Poles has signed two of his starting cornerbacks to long-term extensions in back-to-back seasons, but the one remaining cornerback position remains a problem. Tyrique Stevenson is entering his third season and is on uncertain footing given his rollercoaster season in 2024. By trading for Ramsey, a 7-time Pro Bowler, the Bears would feature the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL, and not by a little. Chicago's pass rush would still likely underwhelm, but the secondary would give offensive coordinators everywhere absolute fits.
2. James Cook
Bears fans everywhere were disappointed when the Bears were unable to select running back phenom Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, and their efforts to find a top-tier runner in Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft were likewise thwarted. This position thus remains a major question mark for the Bears.
That would change by adding Cook, who is currently unhappy with his contract situation in Buffalo. The Bears could potentially make this deal a simple swap of players, D'Andre Swift for Cook, and preserve their 2026 draft picks. Cook put up over 1,000 yards and an absurd 16 touchdowns in 2024, and he would likely give Chicago's offense a huge boost while taking a load off of quarterback Caleb Williams' shoulders.
3. Trey Hendrickson
He may be on the wrong side of 30, but Hendrickson is coming off back-to-back seasons of 17 or more sacks. That kind of production can't be ignored and would provide a mammoth shot in the arm for Chicago's pass rush unit. This could be a potentially difficult trade to pull off since Hendrickson is looking for a big payday and Chicago is light on salary cap space, but pairing Hendrickson with Montez Sweat would give Chicago its most fearsome defensive line since 2018.
4. Shemar Stewart
If the Bears can't make a trade and a new contract for Hendrickson work, perhaps another Bengal is the answer to their lackluster pass rush. It would be a highly unusual move, but the Bears could trade for the rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, who is also locked in a contract dispute with the Bengals. He would not be an immediate impact player given how much development he is likely to need, but he's the perfect fit for a Dennis Allen defense and could be coached up into a true Monster of the Midway for years to come.