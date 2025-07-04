4 Chicago Bears Hall of Famers make 'Best Draft Picks' list
As one of the oldest and most storied franchises in the NFL, it should surprise no one that the Chicago Bears hold the record for most inductees (34 Bears, or 42 if you count anyone who spent at least one season in Chicago) into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are some of the greatest legends in NFL history, and four of them made a recent list of the best draft picks of all time, one player for each draft slot.
This ranking was compiled by ESPN's Ben Solak, who explained the rationale for his choices as players who were great but also successful in terms of winning awards, who played for the team that drafted them, and he did not give preference to quarterbacks.
Which Bears Hall of Famers made the list? Let's take a look.
1. Walter Payton
I already wrote at length on Payton's inclusion on the list. Suffice it to say, picking Payton as the best 4th overall pick of all time is the biggest no-brainer for the entire list.
2. Mike Singletary
Arguably the greatest linebacker of all time and one of two Bears linebackers to make this list. Shockingly, that other Bear is not Brian Urlacher but Lance Briggs, instead. Singletary was selected 38th overall in 1981 and played a key role in Chicago's dominance of that decade, winning Defensive Player of the Year twice and being named to eight All-Pro selections.
3. Devin Hester
Here's a crazy stat: Devin Hester owns the NFL record for most return touchdowns in a career with 20. The next closest active player is Cordarrelle Patterson. He has nine and is already entering his 13th season. Simply put, Hester's record is one of the most untouchable records in football. His spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is well deserved, as is his place on this list as the best 57th draft pick of all time.
4. Richard Dent
Even on a franchise famous for its defensive legends, Dent stands out as someone special. He was another legend from the mythical '85 Bears and Chicago's lone Super Bowl MVP. At the time of his retirement in 1998, Dent's 137.5 sacks were the third most of all time, behind only Reggie White and Bruce Smith. His 124.5 sacks with the Bears still stand as a franchise record, and his 34 forced fumbles is second only to Peanut Tillman.
Amazingly, Dent put up a Hall of Fame career despite being the 203rd pick of his draft class.