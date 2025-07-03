Bears' Walter Payton honored on ESPN's list of best draft picks ever
When you ask a football fan who they think is the greatest running back of all time, you're going to hear one of just two names in response: Barry Sanders or Walter Payton. Either answer is acceptable, but when it comes to which player left a bigger legacy behind, it has to be Payton.
He was the first player to rush for more than 14,000 yards and retired as the all-time leading rusher (a record later broken by Emmitt Smith) with 16,726 yards. His commitment to charity and making an impact on his community led the NFL to honor his legacy by naming the Man of the Year award after him following his death in 1999.
All things considered, it should surprise no one that Payton was named the best 4th overall draft pick in NFL history in a recent ranking on ESPN. Ben Solak, who created the list, had this to say about the legendary running back: "Impossible to argue anyone over Sweetness when you consider his impact both on and off the field. Put another way: Guys with awards named after them tend to be the best draft pick at their slot ever, even without mentioning his 16,726 rushing yards."
As Solak perfectly put it, it's impossible to argue this selection. Other contenders who were selected 4th overall were NFL legends in their own right, such as Charles Woodson, Derrick Thomas, and 'Mean' Joe Greene, but even in such prestigious company, the man called 'Sweetness' stands head and shoulders above the rest.
Payton's legacy is aided by his place among the near-mythical 1985 Bears, who won Chicago's first and only (for now, that is) Super Bowl title. Though it was Chicago's dominant '46 defense' that fueled that magical 15-1 run to a championship, and even though the team had plenty of larger-than-life personalities like Mike Ditka and Jim McMahon, the smooth-running, stutter-stepping Payton was the face of the organization.
Ben Solak's list had some controversial picks on it, including the snubbing of Brian Urlacher, and some choices that were probably pretty difficult to make when you can only select one player per slot. But choosing Walter Payton for the 4th overall spot had to be the easiest one by far.