Bears finally showing respect for 'dangerous' Browns' QB Shedeur Sanders

The Chicago Bears are doing something this week that they - and the rest of the NFL - didn't do eight months ago: Give respect to Shedeur Sanders.

Though it's sandwiched between a couple of NFC North-defining showdowns with the Green Bay Packers, the Bears apparently realize that Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at frigid Soldier Field could be tricky because of their rising rookie quarterback.

Playing the 3-10 Browns with one Packers game behind them and one in front of them could be a "trap game" where the Bears overlook the opponent in front of them. But Shedeur's recent play might just be enough to keep their attention.

Though he's only 1-2 as the starter, Shedeur has infused the Browns' previously moribund offense with yards, points and hope. Last week he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"I feel like Shedeur is a dangerous player," Bears' head coach Ben Johnson said this week. "You can tell they have a spark with 12 out there.”

Every team - several times over - didn't predict that "spark" when Shedeur fell from a projected Top 10 pick all the way to the fifth round in last April's NFL Draft. Because of a multitude of injuries, Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski is now giving Shedeur the chance to start the season's final three games as an audition for 2026.

“I think he does a good job," Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said this week. "Obviously, you still see some signs of a rookie quarterback. But I see a guy that’s got good pocket presence. I see a guy when he’s out there that can create. So I think he poses some significant challenges.”

Shedeur Sanders | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

