4 reasons why Chicago Bears fans will find it hilarious the Minnesota Vikings blew off Aaron Rodgers
The Minnesota Vikings don’t own Aaron Rodgers.
After a few days of sniffing around the former Packers/Jets quarterback, the Vikings decided to take a pass on inking the smug future Hall of Famer, bestowing upon J.J. McCarty the keys to their QB car.
Chicago Bears loyalists are in hysterics about Rodgers’ misfortune, because when it comes to the creaky field general—hell, when it comes to anything even tangentially related to the Green Bay Packers—Bears Nation goes into hardcore schadenfreude mode, crossing their fingers that the situation will end in cheese-scented tears.
Little wonder there are a whole lot of Bears fans taking many victory laps in honor of Rodgers' misfortune. Here are four reasons they’ll find those laps to be extra-funny.
1) Dude Wants a Job. Dude Can’t Get One.
Rodgers is 41-years-old, but he doesn’t have anything close to the body or regimen of Tom Brady, a guy who played at a super-high level until he was 45. You want proof? Witness his (mostly) garbage 2024 season in New York.
Now that the league’s 2025 quarterback carousel has slowed down, it’s clear there aren’t any logical landing sports for Rodgers.
- Cleveland might make sense—despite his old bones, Rodgers is likely to generate more wins than potential starter Kenny Pickett—but will a team with no real championship hopes and a roster in transition make this a win for either party? Nah.
- The New York Giants—whose quarterback room is currently populated by Tommy DeVito and, um, nobody else—could use a veteran signal caller to tutor their inevitable incoming rookie (Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders), but as was made clear when Green Bay turned the QB reins over to Jordan Love, Rodgers isn’t the warmest or fuzziest tutor.
Because tutoring would be a nice thing to do, and niceness is a characteristic that seems out of reach for the ayahuasca enthusiast.
2) We Won’t Have To See His Smug Face Twice a Year
Packers haters will acknowledge that Rodgers is a world-class quarterback.
But everybody will acknowledge that Rodgers has a world-class smirk.
We’re all fed up with his condescending mug messing with our Sunday viewing. Hopefully, those days are done.
3) His Football Life Will End In Embarrassing Fashion
Rodgers would love his post-Green Bay career to resemble that of Brett Favre’s, a fellow Bears-killer who, in his latter years, played some competent—and sometimes transcendent—football for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.
But considering Rodgers' lousy, injury-riddled work with the Jets, there isn’t any transcendence in his future. Just a bunch of ayahuasca.
4) He’ll Retire With Just One Championship Ring
The only way Rodgers will walk away from the NFL with a second Super Bowl victory under his belt is if Kansas City moves on from Patrick Mahomes, or if Philadelphia moves on from Jalen Hurts, or if Buffalo moves on from Josh Allen, or if, well, you get the point.
Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl victory puts him in the same one-win-starting-QB class as Jeff Hostetler, Mark Rypien, Brad Johnson, and Trent Dilfer. Ugh.
For more context, this also means he’ll wrap up his NFL career with a mere one more ‘chip than Jay Cutler.
Now that’s hilarious.