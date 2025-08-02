A frontrunner is beginning to emerge for Bears' starting left tackle
The Chicago Bears appear to have a problem on their hands concerning their offensive line, but it's a good problem: they have three players who could potentially start at left tackle and play the position well. Braxton Jones is the veteran, having spent the last three seasons as Chicago's starting left tackle. Kiran Amegadjie is in the middle of the three-way battle as he participates in his first NFL training camp, and rookie Ozzy Trapilo has impressed early, as well.
Although head coach Ben Johnson insists that he won't rush his decision on the starting left tackle, one of these three seems to be in the lead for the job and that would be the rookie. Trapilo has been with the 1's in practice multiple times, but in Saturday's practice he was with the 1's for 100% of his snaps. According to Bears beat reporter Adam Jahns, Braxton Jones spent the entire day with the 2's and 3's while Kiran Amegadjie was held out of practice while he rests an injury.
This is significant for two reasons. One, while Johnson says they won't rush to name a starter, he has also said that they want whoever their starting five offensive linemen end up being to get as much time in camp together as possible so that they can develop good chemistry. He may not rush the decision, but don't be surprised if Johnson names a starter soon.
Two, Trapilo is the only one of the three to be selected in the Ben Johnson era. While Ryan Poles was the GM who selected Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie, Johnson wasn't with the Bears yet. And while responsibility for selecting players ultimately falls to the GM, the head coach has significant say in the matter. It's safe to assume then that Johnson was a big fan of and an advocate for Trapilo. That's got to count for something in a position battle that has proven to be one of training camp's biggest storylines.
If Trapilo does win the starting job, that would be the best-case scenario for the Bears. That would mean they have excellent depth at a critical position, and a potential trading chip, as well. Additionally, as a rookie, Trapilo would give the Bears four years of a discounted cost at a premium position while Jones is set to hit free agency next offseason.
For now, the position battle rages on. May the best man win!