Aaron Rodgers signing with Steelers gives Chicago Bears a last chance at redemption
At his annual trip to Soldier Field as a Green Bay Packer, Aaron Rodgers in the 2021 season famously screamed to a Chicago Bears fan, "I own you!" As much as it brought consternation to the Bears fanbase, it was true then and remains true today.
Rodgers has owned the Chicago Bears for 17 years as Green Bay's quarterback, amassing a 24-5 record against them in that time.
But after facing the four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer twice a year for the better part of two decades, the Bears have not played Rodgers during the two seasons that he spent with the New York Jets. That's set to change in 2025.
Rodgers finally announced his intention to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on the Bears' schedule for Week 12.
This will be Aaron Rodgers' 21st season in the NFL. He turns 42 in December. He and everyone else know that this could very well be his final season, which is probably part of the reason he's only signing for one year with Pittsburgh. This is his last and best shot at winning a second Super Bowl ring.
A final shot at redemption for the Bears
What does this mean for the Bears? This will almost certainly be their last game against Aaron Rodgers, the last chance for fans to heckle and boo him from the stands at Soldier Field. Most importantly, it gives the players an opportunity for a titanic symbolic victory as the regular season nears its end.
No, beating Rodgers once in 2025 and making that 24-5 record turn to 24-6 would not erase the 17 years of misery that he inflicted on this organization. But it would give Caleb Williams credibility as the first Bears quarterback to beat Chicago's greatest nemesis since 2018. Ben Johnson would be the first Bears head coach to do it since that year, too.
It could also give this team the kind of momentum boost it needs to push for the playoffs. If all goes well for the Bears in 2025, they will be in the thick of the playoff hunt in Week 12, potentially leading the race for the division crown. Beating a good Steelers team and sending Aaron Rodgers into a potential retirement with a loss at Soldier Field would do wonders for this team's morale and how they look at themselves.
Fans and analysts are being told that these aren't the same old Bears. This matchup will give them one huge opportunity to prove that.