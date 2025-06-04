Predicting first-time Pro Bowlers for Chicago Bears in 2025
Fans of the Chicago Bears are likely tired of pre-season hype by now, after seeing their team fail to live up to expectations time and time again, but this year it truly feels different. GM Ryan Poles met the moment and delivered a massively improved offensive line, hired the top head coaching candidate, and brought in even more talented pass catchers.
It surely seems like 2025 will be the Bears' year. If it is, and Chicago is playing meaningful football well into January, that will mean that at least four key players had career years and would likely all have been rewarded with their first Pro Bowl nod.
1. Caleb Williams
It's hard to overstate how good Williams was in 2024, given his surroundings. A rookie quarterback in the midst of a chaotic team that cycled through three offensive coordinators and two head coaches still managed to put up one of the best passing seasons in franchise history and engineered a game-winning drive over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Now, with a vastly improved offensive line and head coach, Williams is set to take a significant step forward in his development. Expect him to become Chicago's first 4,000 yard and 30 touchdown passer by Week 16. From there, a Pro Bowl appearance will be all but certain.
2. DJ Moore
It's somewhat insane that DJ Moore has never yet earned a spot on a Pro Bowl roster despite putting up four seasons of more than 1,100 yards and 4 touchdowns. Expect that to change in 2025. With a new offense schemed up by the brilliant mind of Ben Johnson and with Caleb Williams expected to take a sophomore leap, the sky's the limit for Moore, even in a crowded receiver room.
3. Darnell Wright
Due to the Bears losing so many games over the last two years, the incredible development of right tackle Darnell Wright has gone largely unnoticed. Despite being deemed by many a 'reach' on draft night when Poles selected him 10th overall, he's been one of the highest grades tackles by Pro Football Focus.
If the Bears live up to the hype in 2025, Wright will have played no small role in that, and he will finally get the recognition he's earned with his first Pro Bowl nod.
4. Gervon Dexter
Of all the young players on Chicago's defense, Gervon Dexter has the highest upside. He's coming back for his third season with more confidence than ever after a mini-breakout in 2024 when he registered five sacks, 19 QB hits (fourth most in the NFL for a defensive tackle), and earned a 70.3 PFF grade.
Dexter has the upside to be the engine of a dominant Chicago Bears defense, and that can start as soon as 2025. If he hits that upside, a Pro Bowl award won't be far away.