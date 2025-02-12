Adam Schefter makes bold and exciting prediction about Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made a bold prediction about how the Chicago Bears will kick off the 2025 season, and whenever Schefter makes a projection or suggestion about anything, he's usually right.
Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday and "called his shot" about the Bears beginning next season in the NFL opening night matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Bears vs. Eagles in Week 1 would be must-see TV
Schefter's breakdown of the Eagles' potential Week 1 matchups is logical and makes sense. Most NFL fans are assuming that the most appealing matchup would be Philadelphia vs. Detroit, but as Schefter notes, the league probably wants that game for later in the season.
That leaves the Bears, featuring new coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, as the most exciting and intriguing potential matchup for a national television audience.
Johnson is the first-time head coach the entire league will pay attention to, and Williams, despite a solid rookie season, will face weekly pressure to perform at a higher level in 2025. What better way to get eyes on both national story lines than in Week 1's biggest game?
Sure, the Eagles could face Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, but that feels more like the Lions' matchup, one the NFL will likely save for later. If the league is aiming for broader national appeal, pairing the Eagles with a non-NFC East opponent makes more sense.
Chicago Bears fans should be careful what they wish for
Most Bears fans would be thrilled to see Chicago in the NFL's opening night game, but if we're thinking bigger picture, is beginning next season against a loaded Eagles team really how Johnson and the team want to start this new era?
Perhaps a matchup against the New York Giants, a game in which Chicago would be favored to win and should win, would be better for the program.
Still, it would be pretty awesome for Ben Johnson to get his first win on national television on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions.
