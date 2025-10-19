Former Bears' head coach impressed with Caleb Williams' evolution in complex offense
Not everyone is sold on the evolution of Caleb Williams. Yet. But with undeniable improvement during his team's three-game winning streak, the Chicago Bears is slowly turning skeptics into believers.
For one, Dave Wannstedt.
The former Bears' head coach said this week on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd that he sees growth in Williams under the guidance of Ben Johnson. After an ugly 0-2 start, Williams has ramped up his play. He's on pace for 4,008 yards passing this season and last week had a touchdown running anad passing in Chicago's upset win at the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
"What's happening now is that he's sitting in the pocket and he's waiting more patiently for receivers to come open in the middle of the field.," said Wannstedt, who last year was at times critical of Williams' tendency to play too much "Hero Ball." "I think he's doing everything he can do to try to master this offense. Last week Ben cut down on it ... he simplified things coming out of the Bye,"
Much was made during training camp about Johnson "throwing the kitchen sink" at Williams to forced him his complex offense. But with the combination of the coach streamlining his playbook and Williams increasing his maturity and awareness, the Bears have turned a disastrous start into an intriguing first five games.
Williams and Bears are favored by four points at Solider Field Sunday afternoon against the 1-5 New Orleans Saints.