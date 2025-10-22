All eyes on Bears with 'prime' opportunity against Eagles on Black Friday
With a tough Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens just days away, the Chicago Bears can't afford to look further ahead than what's right in front of them. Despite their win streak, the Bears are big underdogs to the 1-win Ravens, after all. But the fans at least got some big news on Wednesday morning. The NFL announced that Prime Video reached a global broadcast agreement with the NFL for the Bears-Eagles Black Friday game in Week 13.
This matchup, which will kick-off at 3pm EST, will be the first ever NFL game broadcasted around the world on Prime Video without requiring a subscription or Prime membership to watch. That means that the Chicago Bears will be playing in front of potentially hundreds of millions of football fans from every corner of the globe.
Pressure is on for Bears to live up to the hype
If the Bears didn't feel any pressure to keep their four-game winning streak going before Wednesday, they have to feel it now. This game has the potential to be huge for the NFL and for the Bears as a franchise. Facing the defending champs, the league office is certainly expecting the Bears to put on a show worth watching, a game that will advance the NFL's mission of becoming a truly global sport.
As for the Bears themselves, this will be their chance to plant their flag in the NFC playoff race. Despite being 4-2, most analysts and fans still view the Bears as pretenders. Caleb Williams, while improved since last year, continues to be outshined by his peers and Chicago's best wins weren't exactly against the cream of the crop, leaving them easily dismissed.
That won't be the case after Week 13, if all goes well between now and then. The Bears don't need to keep their winning streak going all the way through November, but if they can enter this matchup against the Eagles at 7-4 or 8-3 and find a way to win, on Prime Video and in front of the entire world no less, the NFL world will no longer be able to ignore the Bears as a legit contender.