With Rome Odunze's ascension, Bears' DJ Moore suddenly at center of multiple trade rumors
While we've all been fixated on the progress of Caleb Williams, have we missed something else pretty significant in this Chicago Bears' offense? Such as, a changing of the guard at the No. 1 receiver.
Last season, DJ Moore was undoubtedly Williams' favorite target. But in new head coach Ben Johnson's offense the early change has been so drastic that suddenly Moore's name is showing up in connection with trade rumors.
After three games, Rome Odunze is flourishing. But it's not like Moore is floundering.
Odunze does, however, have more catches (16-12), targets (27-16), yards (227-135) and touchdowns (4-1) than Moore. The sample size is merely three games.
Odunze, only in his second season, is younger (23) and - for now - cheaper than the 28-year-old Moore, who in July 2024 signed a four-year, $110 million contract extension. The Bears also spent a second-round draft pick on receiver Luther Burden last April. and a first-rounder on another pass-catching weapon in tight end Colston Loveland.
Does it all add up, though, to making DJ ultimately expendable?
At the end of a "Super Bowl favorites" segment on his Thursday show, FS1 host Colin Cowherd sneaked in Moore's name related to a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.
"I wouldn't be shocked ... DJ Moore," Cowherd said. "Trade deadline. Seattle needs a receiver and a veteran presence. Keep your eye on that."
This year's trade deadline isn't until after Week 9 in early November.
On the same day, the folks over at Heavy also pitched a trade idea involving Moore. This one would involve sending the receiver to the New York Giants in exchange for pass-rushing help in the form of Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Reasons the article, "The Chicago Bears arguably have more pass catchers than they need and clearly fewer pass rushers than what is required to pressure opposing quarterbacks at even an average rate in the modern NFL."
The Giants are transitioning to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and need additional offensive weapons. They also have a stable of pass-rushers including Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.