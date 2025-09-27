Bear Digest

Chicago restaurant offers free food if Bears' Caleb Williams throws 4 TDs vs. Raiders

A week after scoring fans free hot dogs, Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams can provide some pizza with another four-touchdown performance Sunday against the Raiders.

Richie Whitt

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws against the Cowboys in Week 3.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws against the Cowboys in Week 3. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bears fans ultimately hope star quarterback Caleb Williams will deliver a Lombardi Trophy. For now, however, they'll settle for hot dogs and pizza.

On the heels of Williams' career-best passing day in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys that won fan free hot dogs, a Chicago restaurant says it will now offer free pizza if Williams duplicates the feat Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

MORE: Ex Bears' coach Dave Wannstedt gives warning to Ben Johnson before facing Raiders

If Williams throws four touchdown passes - something he's done only twice in his career - against the Raiders, Dicey's Pizza & Tavern says it will "continue this tradition" by giving away free tavern-style pizza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday.

Said the restaurant in an Instagram post: "We Got Next!"

Obviously the hot dog promotion by The Wiener's Circle restaurant was a huge hit. Fans lined up around the block for the free food, and were later surprised when Williams himself showed up. A spokesperson for the restaurant said they gave away approximately 4,000 hot dogs on a weekday in which they normally sell around 400.

MORE: With Rome Odunze's ascension, Bears' DJ Moore suddenly at center of multiple trade rumors

While the Cowboys' porous pass defense gave Williams and head coach Ben Johnson lots of opportunities, the Raiders present a small step up in competition. Las Vegas has given up the 11th-most passing yards through thee weeks, and has surrendered only four touchdowns through the air all season.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Cowboys
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Cowboys / David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News