Chicago restaurant offers free food if Bears' Caleb Williams throws 4 TDs vs. Raiders
Chicago Bears fans ultimately hope star quarterback Caleb Williams will deliver a Lombardi Trophy. For now, however, they'll settle for hot dogs and pizza.
On the heels of Williams' career-best passing day in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys that won fan free hot dogs, a Chicago restaurant says it will now offer free pizza if Williams duplicates the feat Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
If Williams throws four touchdown passes - something he's done only twice in his career - against the Raiders, Dicey's Pizza & Tavern says it will "continue this tradition" by giving away free tavern-style pizza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday.
Said the restaurant in an Instagram post: "We Got Next!"
Obviously the hot dog promotion by The Wiener's Circle restaurant was a huge hit. Fans lined up around the block for the free food, and were later surprised when Williams himself showed up. A spokesperson for the restaurant said they gave away approximately 4,000 hot dogs on a weekday in which they normally sell around 400.
While the Cowboys' porous pass defense gave Williams and head coach Ben Johnson lots of opportunities, the Raiders present a small step up in competition. Las Vegas has given up the 11th-most passing yards through thee weeks, and has surrendered only four touchdowns through the air all season.