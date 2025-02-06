Another 2024 NFL Redraft has Chicago Bears making different choice at No. 1 overall
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was a victim of circumstance in 2024. Despite being one of the most physically gifted quarterback prospects in recent NFL Draft history, his solid rookie season was outclassed by the near-historic performance of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was selected one pick after Williams last April.
Bo Nix's unexpected playoff charge with the Denver Broncos didn't help, either.
The standout seasons from Daniels and Nix made Williams' solid rookie year seem underwhelming. However, considering the chaos around him — three offensive coordinators, two head coaches, and one of the league’s worst offensive lines — it’s impressive he even made it through his first season.
But why focus on the positives, right? Instead, in a flurry of recent 2024 NFL redrafts, Williams is no longer considered worthy of the first overall pick. That distinction belongs to Daniels, who NFL.com recently had as the Bears' selection if they could go back in time.
"The city hasn’t given up on Caleb -- not by a longshot -- but it's hard to imagine Chicagoans having trouble getting behind this QB swap after what we’ve seen over the past six months," Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair wrote.
Uh, I disagree. I do think Bears fans would have a problem with this; Williams is the guy, and Bears fans know better than to move on from a generational prospect after one season simply because another rookie quarterback had a freakishly good year.
See: C.J. Stroud.
The disrespect for Williams didn't last long in this redraft, however. He gets picked second overall by the Commanders.
"Williams remains capable of delivering on the promise that made him the No. 1 overall pick last April,"
wrote Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair. "Plus, who knows? Maybe he even ends up garnering some OROY votes in Washington, where he'll get to work with a superior O-line, the supremely QB-friendly Terry McLaurin and old pal Kliff Kingsbury."
Finally, some common sense.
Had Williams ended up with the Commanders in 2024, with that offensive system and play-caller, we'd be talking about his rookie season the same way -- if not even better -- as we are Daniels'.
Daniels absolutely deserves his praise. He was outstanding in 2024. But the idea that one season should completely redefine how we view both quarterbacks heading into 2025 is ridiculous.
It doesn't mean Daniels won't be a better NFL quarterback than Caleb Williams. Maybe he will be. But he shouldn't overtake Williams as the best quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft class just yet, even if he was superior on the field in Year 1.
