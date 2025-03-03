NFL Draft expert urges Chicago Bears to select hard-charging running back on Day 2
The chatter around the Chicago Bears and the 2025 NFL Draft centers around taking the best available offensive lineman or pass rusher with the 10th overall pick in the first round. There's even been some talk of taking a running back like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, although that seems like a longshot.
What isn't a longshot, however, is the likelihood of the Bears selecting a running back at some point before the end of Day 2.
Veteran starter D'Andre Swift got a partial vote of confidence from coach Ben Johnson during the 2025 NFL Combine, but the depth chart behind last year’s prized free-agent signing remains thin.
Roschon Johnson, the Bears' fourth-round pick in 2023, battled concussions and struggled with overall effectiveness last season, showing more potential as a serviceable short-yardage back than as a candidate for RB1 duties. His roster spot should be secure for 2025, but he's likely to settle in as a special teams contributor and rotational running back at best.
That leaves the 2025 NFL Draft to provide the team with a real complement to Swift, and according to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, one guy GM Ryan Poles should strongly consider is Arizona State stud Cam Skattebo.
Check it out:
Cam Skattebo would give the Chicago Bears a David Montgomery-type running back
It’s fair to say that the Bears’ decision to let David Montgomery walk in 2023 free agency was a significant mistake. Now a key player in the Detroit Lions’ offense, Montgomery’s physical, wear-you-down style has clearly been missed in Chicago over the past two seasons.
That's where Cam Skattebo comes in.
The 5-foot-9, 219-pound bowling ball was a load for opposing defenders in 2024, often making would-be tacklers look like junior varsity backups.
Skattebo finished the 2024 season with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns (5.8 yards per carry) and added 605 yards and three scores as a receiver. He's been overlooked throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process, but that started to change during the Combine.
“I’m physical," Skattebo said of his running style. "People don’t think I’m as fast as I am, but I am fast. Punish the defender because they don’t want to do it for four quarters…My objective at the end of the day is to get to the end zone.”
As for the concerns about his speed, Skattebo opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, leaving questions about his breakaway ability unanswered. He plans to run at his pro day in March, and if he clocks a time in the low-4.5s, his draft stock is likely to land around the top-50 picks.
The Chicago Bears currently hold two second-round picks (No. 39 and No. 41), which is the range for Cam Skattebo on Day 2.
Assuming the Bears don't surprise everyone by selecting Jeanty in the first round, a prospect like Skattebo, who has proven himself as a playmaker both as a runner and a receiver,will likely appeal to coach Ben Johnson.
Johnson has repeatedly stated this offseason that he enjoys making the same plays look different; Adding a running back like Skattebo would accomplish that goal.
