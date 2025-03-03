NFL Draft expert urges Chicago Bears to select hard-charging running back on Day 2

Cam Skattebo had over 2,300 total yards and 24 Touchdowns this year🤯



Along with that, he has impressive advanced metrics⤵️



40.7% Dominator Rating (93rd percentile) 👑

14.4% Target Share (95th) 🎯



What round do you think Skattebo will be drafted? pic.twitter.com/kOUY5BWWDh