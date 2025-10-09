Bear Digest

Bad News, Bears: NFL experts predict another dramatic, late-game loss at Commanders

Four of Bleacher Report's seven experts predict the Chicago Bears will cover Sunday's 4.5-point spread Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Richie Whitt

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

We don't have to remind Chicago Bears fans what happened last year when they visited the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. The dramatic - depressing - final "Fail Mary" play provided one of the signature plays of the 2024 season.

When the teams meet again Monday night at the scene of the crime the Bears will have a new head coach in Ben Johnson, a rapidly improving quarterback in Caleb Williams, the same cornerback in Tyrique Stevenson and the underdog role. With the Bears coming off their Bye week and the Commanders looking to build on the momentum of last week's victory against the Chargers, Washington is favored by 4.5 points.

MORE: Why there's no Bears revenge game 'rabbit hole' for Caleb Williams

The 2-2 Bears have only played in one close game, beating the Las Vegas Raiders by blocking a last-second field goal. The Commanders haven't played a game closer than a touchdown spread.

In Bleacher Report's weekly predictions, their experts indicate it will be a competitive game. In fact, four of their seven prognosticators pick the Bears to cover the spread.

MORE: Bears trade idea for Pro Bowl pass-rusher could fix defensive woes

"The Commanders did look sharp against the Chargers in Week 5—they spotted the Bolts 10 points and then dominated them," writes B/R's Gary Davenport. "They have also won both games at home decisively. Washington's home wins came against struggling teams, but the Bears present a stronger challenge under Ben Johnson. The Bears will move the ball and score plenty, but then lose late on a field goal."

Just what Bears fans don't want to hear (or see): another late loss to the Commanders.

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News