Bad News, Bears: NFL experts predict another dramatic, late-game loss at Commanders
We don't have to remind Chicago Bears fans what happened last year when they visited the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. The dramatic - depressing - final "Fail Mary" play provided one of the signature plays of the 2024 season.
When the teams meet again Monday night at the scene of the crime the Bears will have a new head coach in Ben Johnson, a rapidly improving quarterback in Caleb Williams, the same cornerback in Tyrique Stevenson and the underdog role. With the Bears coming off their Bye week and the Commanders looking to build on the momentum of last week's victory against the Chargers, Washington is favored by 4.5 points.
The 2-2 Bears have only played in one close game, beating the Las Vegas Raiders by blocking a last-second field goal. The Commanders haven't played a game closer than a touchdown spread.
In Bleacher Report's weekly predictions, their experts indicate it will be a competitive game. In fact, four of their seven prognosticators pick the Bears to cover the spread.
"The Commanders did look sharp against the Chargers in Week 5—they spotted the Bolts 10 points and then dominated them," writes B/R's Gary Davenport. "They have also won both games at home decisively. Washington's home wins came against struggling teams, but the Bears present a stronger challenge under Ben Johnson. The Bears will move the ball and score plenty, but then lose late on a field goal."
Just what Bears fans don't want to hear (or see): another late loss to the Commanders.