Where are trick plays and tight ends in Ben Johnson's struggling Bears offense?

Through two weeks, first-round draft pick Colston Loveland has made zero impact in the Chicago Bears' offense.

Richie Whitt

Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) makes a catch against the Vikings in Week 1.
Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) makes a catch against the Vikings in Week 1. / David Banks-Imagn Images

After two weeks of the Ben Johnson Era, Chicago Bears fans have some urgent questions:

1. Where are the wins? 2. Where are Johnson's trademark gadget plays? 3. Where in the world are the tight ends?

During the rise of his innovative offense with the Detroit Lions, Johnson became a hot head-coaching prospect with his use of trick plays and his use of tight ends such as Sam LaPorta, who had 148 catches and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

When Johnson arrived and the Bears spent their first-round draft pick (10th overall) on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, the possibilities appeared endless. Some predicted he would have the same impact as Brock Bowers did on the Las Vegas Raiders in setting an NFL rookie record for tight end receiving yards.

But through two games - like the Bears in general - it's been nothing but a dead end.

In last week's blowout loss to the Lions, Loveland had one pass thrown his way with no catches. Cole Kmet had three catches, two of them well after the 31-poinit shellacking had been decided.

The fact that the tight ends are a non-factor for quarterback Caleb Williams is beyond troubling.

Look, we realize Williams is still getting comfortable, still learning Johnson's offense. This is not a finished product. But while the team learn on the fly, might another Bears' promising season go by the wayside?

In two games, Loveland has two catches on three targets for a whopping 12 yards. Meanwhile, the tight end drafted behind him - Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts - has 11 receptions on 16 targets for 155 yards.

Did the Bears draft the wrong tight end? Or is Johnson simply not yet using his tight end?

Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pass in the preseason against the Dolphins.
Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pass in the preseason against the Dolphins. / David Banks-Imagn Images

