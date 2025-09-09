Bear Digest

Bears alert fans about leaving Soldier Field in new letter from team president

In a new letter to fans, Chicago Bears' president Kevin Warren says the team will leave Soldier Field for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Richie Whitt

A general view of Soldier Field in 2017
A general view of Soldier Field in 2017 / Quinn Harris-USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It has nothing to do with Monday Night's meltdown loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the Chicago Bears are solidifying plans to finally leave Soldier Field.

Before the season-opening, 27-24 loss, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren posted an open letter to fans on the team's website. The message was more clear than ever that the Bears will leave Chicago and build a new stadium in the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights. Part of the plan is an attempt to host the Super Bowl at the new stadium in 2031.

MORE: Bears' Caleb Williams fails to balance Superman plays with Clark Kent throws

"We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium, our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction," reads Warren's letter. "This is the year to finalize our stadium plans so we can officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031. This is the moment to begin moving toward that future, and we want you with us."

In 1971 the Bears moved to Soldier Field, which was built in 1924. Only the Green Bay Packers, who have played at Lambeau Field since 1957, have spent more time in their current stadium.

MORE: Winners & Losers from Bears' Monday Night Football meltdown vs. Vikings

The initial plans to build a new stadium date back to 2021 when the team purchased land at Arlington International Racecourse. Last year, however, the team unveiled plans for a domed stadium in Chicago. Now, apparently, the original site is back at the forefront.

"This project does not represent us leaving, it represents us expanding," Warren's letter says. "The Bears draw fans from all over Illinois, and over 50 percent of our season-ticket holders live within 25 miles of the Arlington Heights site."

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News