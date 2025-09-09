Bears alert fans about leaving Soldier Field in new letter from team president
It has nothing to do with Monday Night's meltdown loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the Chicago Bears are solidifying plans to finally leave Soldier Field.
Before the season-opening, 27-24 loss, Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren posted an open letter to fans on the team's website. The message was more clear than ever that the Bears will leave Chicago and build a new stadium in the northwest suburb of Arlington Heights. Part of the plan is an attempt to host the Super Bowl at the new stadium in 2031.
"We are at a pivotal juncture of the Chicago Bears franchise to build a new stadium, our future home in Arlington Heights, which will require zero state money for construction," reads Warren's letter. "This is the year to finalize our stadium plans so we can officially bid to host a Super Bowl as soon as 2031. This is the moment to begin moving toward that future, and we want you with us."
In 1971 the Bears moved to Soldier Field, which was built in 1924. Only the Green Bay Packers, who have played at Lambeau Field since 1957, have spent more time in their current stadium.
The initial plans to build a new stadium date back to 2021 when the team purchased land at Arlington International Racecourse. Last year, however, the team unveiled plans for a domed stadium in Chicago. Now, apparently, the original site is back at the forefront.
"This project does not represent us leaving, it represents us expanding," Warren's letter says. "The Bears draw fans from all over Illinois, and over 50 percent of our season-ticket holders live within 25 miles of the Arlington Heights site."