Bears' Caleb Williams projected as Top 10 quarterback ... in Fantasy Football
Caleb Williams has yet to take a single preseason under new head coach Ben Johnson, yet numbers - and, yes, pressure - are already swirling around the Chicago Bears' quarterback like winds whipping off Lake Michigan.
4,000 yards passing. 70-percent completions. And now - thanks to the stats geeks at Pro Football Focus - a Top 10 Fantasy Football Ranking. In a new post revealing "data-backed takes" for all 32 teams, PFF urges Fantasy Football owners not to sleep on Williams.
The site predicts the Bears' quarterback will finish in the Top 10 ... at least in terms of fantasy scoring. In 2024, his 20 touchdown passes tied for 11th in the league.
Writes PFF: "Williams finished as the QB16 in 2024 despite major offensive line issues; he was sacked a league-high 43 times and pressured 225 times. That unit has been completely revamped heading into 2025 with the additions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson."
It's Johnson who proactively applied the statistical goals to Williams. And it's Johnson to whom PFF is giving an assist to for the high expectations of Williams in his second season.
"New Bears head coach Ben Johnson also brings a strong track record of quarterback production, having helped Jared Goff finish as a Top-10 fantasy quarterback in all three of his seasons as the Lions' offensive coordinator: QB6 in 2024, QB7 in 2023 and QB10 in 2022."
So far, Williams is handling the numbers crunch. He claimed last weekend he feels no added pressure this season. And on Wednesday he addressed Johnson's stat thresholds never before reached by a Bears' quarterback.
Said Caleb of 4,000/70: "Why not strive for those numbers and shoot for the Moon? My goal is to have big success as Bears' quarterback."
PFF's Fantasy Football predictions for the Bears' NFC North foes: Detroit Lions' receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be "worthy of a first-round pick" ... Green Bay Packers' tight end Tucker Kraft is a legitimate "receiving threat" ... Minnesota Vikings' running back will "perform closer to his 2024 than 2025."