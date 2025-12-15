Caleb Williams has 5-word message after Bears' epic win over Browns

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams entered Week 15 in a bit of a slump. The Bears had won nine of their last eleven games, but lately it seemed like they were winning despite their quarterback, not because of him, and frigid conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday dampened expectations for Williams to have a big game against the Cleveland Browns.

Williams, however, proved to be up to the challenge as he delivered arguably his best game of the season and led the Bears' Week 15 demolition of the Browns. Williams also finally hit on some deep passes that kept Cleveland's defense honest, but what was by far his best throw of the day was his second touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

That's one of those special throws that made Williams the No. 1 overall pick a year ago. Off-platform, rolling to his right, Williams threw a 50-50 ball 25 yards downfield to his top playmaker and trusted him to come down with it, and Moore delivered in spades. After watching this play several times, I'm still not sure whether the catch or the throw was the most impressive part.

After the game, Williams was asked by a media member if that throw was perhaps not the wisest decision, given the air-tight coverage around Moore. Williams responded with a five-word message that should get Bears fans everywhere hyped up.

Caleb Williams was asked if that TD pass in the back of the endzone to DJ Moore was an ill-advised throw:



"I can make any throw"pic.twitter.com/ylLYsSmDSj — Dave (@davebfr) December 14, 2025

Head coach Ben Johnson concurred with this assessment. ESPN's Courtney Cronin asked Johnson about this very same throw, and he said, "I would say 99% of the quarterbacks, you tell them don’t even waste your time looking back there and trying to make that throw."

Williams is confident in himself, and Bears fans should be as well

Through fifteen weeks of the 2025 NFL season, it's become abundantly clear that the Bears have their franchise quarterback. A debate can be had about whether he is better than New England's Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick from Williams' draft class, who just happens to be a legitimate MVP candidate in his sophomore season.

No matter how you slice it, however, there's no denying that the Bears finally have a good quarterback. The biggest flaws in his game are slowly becoming strengths, and he is one hundred percent correct when he says that he can make any throw, including those jaw-dropping highlights. You can't teach that throw to DJ Moore, and that's why the ceiling for Williams remains sky-high.

As Johnson said, 99% of quarterbacks cannot make that touchdown pass. It's not a pass that they would ever consider attempting. Luckily for Bears fans, Williams is part of that 1%, and he's going to keep making plays like that for the Bears for years to come.

David Banks-Imagn Images

