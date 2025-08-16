Bears' Colston Loveland goes viral for rookie different kind of 'performance'
Not sure what it means that the Chicago Bears' "rookie night" went smoother than their training camp, but here we are.
While star quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson's offense continues to struggle on the field, first-round draft choice Colston Loveland and the rookie blew off some steam and provided a distraction with their performances in front of the team Thursday night.
In an NFL tradition, rookie players are asked to do some sort of "performance" in front of the rest of the team and coaching staff. Loveland went acapella with a rendition of Justin Bieber's "Let Me Love You."
"That was just a song I've been listening to forever and it was something I actually knew," Loveland shared. "I knew I could sing it without an instrumental if I had to. I felt confident. They said I did a pretty good job."
Part of the tradition: Veterans can force players to re-do their performance if their singing or skit isn't deemed acceptable. Loveland's song was good enough to be one-and-done.
"That's a great karaoke song," 10-year veteran Kevin Byard said of Loveland. "I think he picked a really good song, it was really funny. I think he had a great song. He put a little sauce on it, gave us a little dance, a little bop."
Fellow tight end Cole Kmet had even higher praise for Loveland.
Said Kmet, "He sung his heart out, had some good dance moves along the way. I'm pretty confident that will remain the No. 1 rookie performance of the offseason."
Loveland will try to make an equally impressive impression when the Bears play their second preseason game Sunday night at Soldier Field against the Buffalo Bills.
