Bears could represent a trade destination for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Chicago Bears have certainly addressed a lot of the biggest problems with their roster this offseason, but there are still some areas that need work.
More specifically, the Bears could afford to further address their pass rush, which is pretty thin once you get beyond Montez Sweat. Yes, Chicago signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, but Odeyingbo logged just three sacks last season.
There is hope that second-year edge rusher Austin Booker could break out in 2025, and Dominique Robinson is also an interesting candidate. However, if the Bears truly want to take that next step, they may have to look for external answers.
On that subject, what about Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons?
Parsons is currently at odds with the Cowboys over his lack of a new contract, and things are getting pretty ugly. There has been a strange war of words ongoing between Parsons and Dallas' front office, and things don't appear to be improving.
It could reach a point where the 26-year-old demands a trade, and if that occurs, Chicago should be on the phone with the Cowboys immediately.
Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in football ever since he entered the league in 2021, racking up 52.5 sacks over his first four NFL seasons. Yes, he does a whole lot of talking off the field, but for that production, you deal with it.
A tandem of Parsons and Sweat would be lethal along the edge, and the Bears could also employ Odeyingbo as part of the group, as well.
Chances are, Dallas would want to trade Parsons out of the NFC if it did decide to move him, but if Chicago were able to put together a strong enough offer for the four-time Pro Bowler (a package that would probably include Booker and draft capital), the Cowboys may be willing to listen.