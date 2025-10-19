Bears fan-favorite rookie scores first NFL touchdown on smashmouth run
Heading into the 2025 NFL offseason, the running back room was universally deemed to be the Chicago Bears' biggest weakness. It surprised and disappointed many, then, when the Bears did not add a running back in free agency and did not select one in the running back until the 7th round. Kyle Monangai from Rutgers joined the Bears with almost no expectations, but joined a running back room with plenty of room for him to grow into a starting role.
Over seven weeks, his workload has slowly increased and now Monangai finally has his first NFL touchdown in the first half against the New Orleans Saints.
Monangai nearly had the touchdown on the previous play as the pile got pushed forward, but it was questionably whistled dead at the one-yard line. Regardless, Monangai punched it in on the very next play.
Bears' defense setting up offense for touchdowns
Despite a couple of exciting plays, Chicago's offense has largely struggled on another wet field on a rainy Sunday afternoon. An opportunistic takeaway led to Chicago's first touchdown, a D'Andre Swift touchdown run, which eventually led to Monangai's touchdown.
However, the defense finally cracked as they gave up a huge pass play to Chris Olave, which set up Olave's touchdown just before halftime to make it 20-7. The Saints get the ball back after halftime and could double-dip to make what looked like a brewing blowout into a one-score game. The entire Bears team will need to lock in to preserve this win.