Bear Digest

Another opportunistic takeaway by Bears' CB leads to big early lead over Saints

For the second consecutive game, Chicago Bears' cornerback Nahshon Wright has come up with a key takeaway.

Richie Whitt

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Opposing teams keep giving Nahshon Wright gifts. And, to his credit, the Chicago Bears' cornerback continues to take them

Last Monday night it was Wright who pounced on the aborted hand-off and fumble by Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, setting up Chicago's dramatic victory. And Sunday at wet, sloppy and slippery Soldier Field, Wright intercepted a putrid pass by the New Orleans Saints to set up another Bears' touchdown.

MORE: Former Bears' head coach impressed with Caleb Williams' evolution in complex offense

Looking for their fourth consecutive victory, the Bears lead the 1-5 Saints 20-0 late in the second quarter.

On a 3rd-and-9 at Chicago's 45, Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a deep pass over the middle toward receiver Mason Tipton. He had Wright beaten and was open by a clear step. But the pass was thrown woefully behind Tipton, allowing Wright to make a diving interception and a nifty 39-yard return to New Orleans' 30-yard line.

MORE: Ben Johnson's influence has Bears ranking 2nd in big-time offensive category

Four plays later, running back D'Andre Swift scooted in from 11 yards for the touchdown to give Chicago control of the game.

The Bears' defense is harassing Rattler on seemingly every play. They have three sacks and allowed the Saints only four total yards on the first five possessions.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News