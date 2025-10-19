Another opportunistic takeaway by Bears' CB leads to big early lead over Saints
Opposing teams keep giving Nahshon Wright gifts. And, to his credit, the Chicago Bears' cornerback continues to take them
Last Monday night it was Wright who pounced on the aborted hand-off and fumble by Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, setting up Chicago's dramatic victory. And Sunday at wet, sloppy and slippery Soldier Field, Wright intercepted a putrid pass by the New Orleans Saints to set up another Bears' touchdown.
Looking for their fourth consecutive victory, the Bears lead the 1-5 Saints 20-0 late in the second quarter.
On a 3rd-and-9 at Chicago's 45, Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a deep pass over the middle toward receiver Mason Tipton. He had Wright beaten and was open by a clear step. But the pass was thrown woefully behind Tipton, allowing Wright to make a diving interception and a nifty 39-yard return to New Orleans' 30-yard line.
Four plays later, running back D'Andre Swift scooted in from 11 yards for the touchdown to give Chicago control of the game.
The Bears' defense is harassing Rattler on seemingly every play. They have three sacks and allowed the Saints only four total yards on the first five possessions.