Tyrique Stevenson primed for the last laugh vs Commanders in Week 6
What a difference a year can make in the life of an NFL player. Last October, the Chicago Bears fell to the Washington Commanders in soul-crushing fashion: a Hail Mary heave with no time remaining. This punch to the kidney effectively ended what had been a promising season for Chicago as they went on to lose their next nine games.
This loss was particularly painful for one player, however: cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. It was his mental lapses on this play that coined the term 'Fail Mary' for how it broke the 2024 Bears. After the game, video circulated on social media of Stevenson taunting Commanders fans in the stands as the ball was snapped and receivers began streaking down field.
In fairness to Stevenson, this alone is not a huge deal. The extra two seconds it took for him to turn his attention to the ball likely did not alter the outcome of the play. Had the Bears won, Chicago fans might even have praised this attitude as the kind of confidence the team needed. But Stevenson was supposed to be the deep man for this play, the guy who stays behind wherever the ball lands to bat it down and prevent a tipped pass from being caught. We all know how that went.
Stevenson was benched the following week, and his reaction to the benching didn't go over well with his teammates. It seemed all but certain that Stevenson would be playing elsewhere in 2025, especially once the Bears brought in a new coaching staff. Fast-forward to Week 5 of the 2025 season and Stevenson is potentially playing his way into a contract extension.
After a rough start to the season in Weeks 1 and 2, Stevenson seemed to flip a switch and has played two of the best games of his career. In Week 3, Stevenson's crazy fumble recovery kickstarted the Bears into a 31-14 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. The next week, his interception and fumble recovery helped the Bears slip past the Raiders.
What's most impressive about these performances is that Stevenson's done it as the CB1 in Chicago. Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely after reaggravating a groin injury from the offseason and Kyler Gordon still has not played a single snap in 2025. Their absences have threatened to expose Stevenson, but he has instead rose to the occassion.
Can he stay on this heater in Week 6? Stevenson will have to return to Washington less than one year after his worst day as an NFL player; you can bet the Commanders faithful will have plenty of jeers and mockery in store for him as he faces an offense that just hung 27 points and nearly 400 yards against a very good Chargers defense.
But these Bears are not the 2024 Bears. They've already proven more resilient, having won their Week 4 matchup after getting punched in the mouth early and often. The ceiling is also much higher for this offense, with Caleb Williams in pursuit of Bears history and Ben Johnson already leaps and bounds ahead of Matt Eberflus as a head coach.
It's been a rough year for Stevenson and for the Bears, but this upcoming Monday night game gives them the perfect opportunity to have the last laugh. Buckle in for a crazy week, Bears fans, because this one has all the trappings of an instant classic.