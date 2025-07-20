Bears fans surprised to see CB Jaylon Johnson listed on Non-Football Injury list
On Saturday, the Chicago Bears placed the following players on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
- Cornerback Jaylon Johnson
- Quarterback Case Keenum
- Wide receiver Jahdae Walker
- Running back Ian Wheeler
The announcement was made ahead of veterans reporting to training camp on Tuesday.
It was Johnson's name that caught swift reaction among Bears fans on social media. They were speculating why the 2023 second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler's name was included on the list.
Although there is no detail why Johnson was included, some fans wondered if it had to do with his recent comments on his contract compared to other cornerbacks in the NFL.
Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the team in March 2024. Since then, salaries at the position have quickly escalated.
Earlier this week, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner reset the cornerback market by inking a four-year, $120 million contract extension.
After Gardner's deal was announced, Johnson appeared on the Rich Eisen show (guest hosted by Seth Rollins). During that segment, he shared his reaction to the news in light of his own compensation.
"Really just seeing a lot of the other corners getting paid, I almost feel like we might have another discussion coming up here soon. The market is moving. The market is moving."
"And so I mean as long as I keep being myself, keep playing at a high level, there definitely is going to have to be some more conversations coming up soon to really keep it long term. I'm looking forward to that but definitely happy for what's going on right now in the NFL and the corner world. So I mean I'm looking forward to this season and continuing to prove myself and that's what it's about, really, is putting good tape out there. I mean this whole offseason has been geared toward that.”
Here is the video:
As Chicago Bears On SI reporter Gene Chamberlain shared in his recent article analyzing the Johnson contract situation:
"Johnson's four-year, $76 million deal is now 12th or 13th for a cornerback depending on the metric used, as the market is just beginning to take off for cornerbacks. Gardner's four-year, $120.4 million deal is the market exploding."
Chamberlain also added:
"There have been nine contracts for cornerbacks come in higher than what Johnson received since he signed his, according to Spotrac.com. It has become more common for players with multiple years left to ask for extensions and raises."