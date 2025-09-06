Bears get bad injury news on defensive starter ahead of Monday night showdown vs. Vikings
Barring a Monday Night miracle, the Chicago Bears will be without a key defensive starter when they open the season against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Saturday morning at Halas Hall, head coach Ben Johnson said linebacker T.J. Edwards is officially "doubtful" for the much-anticipated showdown while cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains a game-time decision. Edwards hasn't practiced all week because of hamstring injury while Johnson missed most of training camp and the preseason will a strained calf muscle.
The loss of Edwards will likely force Noah Sewell into more playing time. Johnson's availability will be even more crucial, however, as he would be one of the main players assigned by Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to shadow Vikings' All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. Johnson went through limited practice and drills this week.
All eyes will be on Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams and how he adapts to Johnson's complex new offensive system. But the absence of two key defensive players might offset the jitters of Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be making his first NFL start in primetime.