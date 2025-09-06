Bear Digest

Bears get bad injury news on defensive starter ahead of Monday night showdown vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson says starting linebacker T.J. Edwards is "doubtful" for the season-opener.

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Barring a Monday Night miracle, the Chicago Bears will be without a key defensive starter when they open the season against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

MORE: Several Bears injuries quickly test the creativity of Dennis Allen

Saturday morning at Halas Hall, head coach Ben Johnson said linebacker T.J. Edwards is officially "doubtful" for the much-anticipated showdown while cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains a game-time decision. Edwards hasn't practiced all week because of hamstring injury while Johnson missed most of training camp and the preseason will a strained calf muscle.

The loss of Edwards will likely force Noah Sewell into more playing time. Johnson's availability will be even more crucial, however, as he would be one of the main players assigned by Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to shadow Vikings' All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. Johnson went through limited practice and drills this week.

MORE: Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen benefitting from Matt Eberflus' ugly Cowboys debut

All eyes will be on Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams and how he adapts to Johnson's complex new offensive system. But the absence of two key defensive players might offset the jitters of Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be making his first NFL start in primetime.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) can’t make the catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) can’t make the catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News