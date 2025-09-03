Fantasy Football experts throw shade at Bears' weapons in Week 1 matchup vs. Vikings
New Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson isn't going to like this one bit. And neither will Fantasy Football owners who drafted Bears onto their rosters ahead of this NFL season.
While Johnson was hired by the Bears to bring his high-octane offense to the Windy City, Fantasy Football experts aren't expecting the fireworks to begin immediately. According to the analysts over at Bleacher Report, no Bears' offensive player is a must-start in Monday night's much-anticipated opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
And one of their supposed weapons, in fact, is listed as a "player to avoid."
In B/R's Week 1 rankings, reigning MVP Josh Allen is ranked No. 1 in his showcase game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night. Bears' quarterback is way down at No. 19, only three spots ahead of J.J. McCarthy who is making his first NFL start.
While Bears' receiver D.J. Moore comes in at No. 20, starting running back is only the 24-best option. B/R suggests not even starting him. Rookie tight end is listed No. 18 at his position.
Writes the site: "Swift's fantasy prospects were met with more than a little skepticism over the summer, and he draws a tough matchup out of the gate. The Vikings were awful against the pass a year ago, but they led the NFC in run defense."