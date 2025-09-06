Bear Digest

Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen benefitting from Matt Eberflus' ugly Cowboys debut

It was a familiar debut for former Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Chicago Bears' new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen hasn't a coached a snap this season. But already his leash is getting longer.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after his embarrassing clock mismanagement last Thanksgiving. On Thursday night, Bears fans again saw his coaching weaknesses on full display.

Now the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Eberflus' unit allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to score points on their first four drives - including three touchdowns to start the game - in a 24-20 season-opening loss. Philly ran up 302 yards (4.9 per play) and Dallas' defense failed to create a turnover.

Granted, the Cowboys were without recently traded star Micah Parsons, but the results looked all too familiar.

In two of Eberlus' seasons in Chicago, the Bears' defense finished in the bottom 10 of the league. In 2023 they ranked 29th. As a head coach he was a dismal 14-32 in three seasons.

The Bears' defense is now run by Allen, who was head coach of the New Orleans Saints the last three seasons and enters his 30th season in the NFL. It's his job to stop All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson come Monday night when they open the season against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Allen's group will be facing quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will be making his first NFL start after sitting out last season with an injury.

They hope to exploit Eberflus and Dallas' defense when they host the Cowboys in Week 3 on Sept. 21.

