Bears get big injury updates ahead of Week 4 game against Raiders
While the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a high ankle sprain that's expected to keep CeeDee Lamb out for at least two games, the Chicago Bears had a Week 3 injury scare of their own that, luckily, does not appear to be as severe. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland left the game early in the first half with what was described as a hip injury. As if to (quite literally) add insult to injury, this came just after his first big play of the year on a pass from Caleb Williams, when the rookie appeared on the verge of a breakout game.
We still don't know too much about the hip injury to Loveland, but Bears fans at least now have an update, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter. Apparently the Bears and Loveland dodged a bullet and the injury is not expected to be severe. Furthermore, the expectation is that he should be good to go next Sunday when the Bears travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.
This is great news for the rookie. As the tenth overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, he's expected to be a serious contributor to this team right away, and prior to Week 3 he had recorded just two receptions for 12 yards. That's not nearly good enough, especially not when Tyler Warren, who was the second tight end to be drafted this year, is already looking like a legitimate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Loveland arguably has the most to prove for this team in 2025 and is going to need a lot more plays like his lone highlight from Sunday.
Additionally, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the medical outlook for Jaylon Johnson. The two-time Prow Bowl cornerback will undergo core muscle surgery, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, and should be able to return this season.
In an ideal world for the Chicago Bears, by the time Johnson returns the Bears will be rolling and battling for their first playoff spot since 2020. The return of their star cornerback at that point would be a huge boost for this team and its fanbase.