Colston Loveland among Bears players with most to prove in Week 3 vs Cowboys
An 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season has brought the Chicago Bears to an early-season identity crisis. They were once again the offseason darlings when they hired Ben Johnson as head coach in January, and most fans and analysts expected them to be a competitive, ascending team. Instead, they look like the same ol' Bears after surrendering an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of Week 1 and a crushing Week 2 defeat, both to division rivals.
Now the Bears head into a Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and the entire team has something to prove after last week's disaster, especially against former head coach Matt Eberflus. But these four players in particular need a big performance to convince the NFL world that they deserved all the hype they got this summer.
1. Colston Loveland
It's up for debate who's to blame for Caleb Williams failing to get his tight ends involved in games, but it's a moot point. At the end of the day, Loveland has failed thus far to live up to his lofty draft status. A total of two catches for 12 yards is unacceptable for the 10th overall draft pick, especially when another rookie tight end who was selected after him is stuffing the stat sheet.
Loveland has a big opportunity in Week 3 to silence his critics. He has to make an impact on the game or the outside noise and the unfavorable comparisons to Tyler Warren will only get worse.
2. Caleb Williams
No, Caleb Williams has not been bad, and that's not why he's on this list. He's been decent to start the season, but the Bears did not trade Justin Fields and select Williams with the first overall pick in 2024 to get a decent quarterback. They expected a generational player, and he needs to start showing more than just glimpses of that potential.
Matt Eberflus' defense should have no surprises for Williams, and without Micah Parsons there's no one on that unit who should terrify anyone. Williams doesn't need to drop a 50-piece on Dallas, but it would go a long way towards silencing the critics (and reassure Chicago Bears fans) if he can get the Bears to 30 points and look good doing it.
3. Montez Sweat
To be fair to Sweat, he had a sack on Jared Goff last week that was erased by a penalty. Either way, one would-be sack in two games is not nearly enough for a defense end making nearly $25 million this year. Sweat provided immediate ROI following his trade to Chicago in 2023, earning his first Pro Bowl nod, but has since been a complete non-factor.
With Jaylon Johnson out indefinitely with a groin injury, the Bears need a revitalized pass rush now more than ever. They can't afford to give Dak Prescott a clean pocket and plenty of time to find four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens.
4. DJ Moore
Perhaps the only veteran under more scrutiny than Sweat is Moore. Ever since signing his own mega-contract extension after the 2023 season, Moore's stats have cratered and his willingness to hustle and play hard are suspect. He may already be in hot water with Ben Johnson and may also have been surpassed as WR1 by Rome Odunze.
It's only Week 3, but at this point Moore needs a dominant game if he has any desire to prove his doubters wrong. If he wants to be the top dog in Chicago for what many still believe can be an offensive juggernaut for years to come (after what they hope are early season growing pains), he needs to absolutely shred Eberflus' defense on Sunday. Another week of playing second fiddle to Odunze will only fuel the trade speculation.