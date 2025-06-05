Bears-Jaguars trade proposal sends first-round running back to Chicago
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has been one of the main targets of criticism this offseason, with analysts and fans clamoring for GM Ryan Poles to find a way to upgrade the team's RB1.
The 2025 NFL Draft came and went without that upgrade added, and veteran free agency didn't provide a viable option to improve over Swift, either.
But a recent trade proposal by Pro Football Sports Network offered an intriguing option that could be the solution Chicago needs, if they really are in the market for an injection of talent in their running back room: former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Travis Etienne.
In fact, trading for Etienne wouldn't necessarily mean that Swift's role in Chicago would be erased. Instead, they'd combine to give the Bears an explosive one-two punch.
"Chicago already has D’Andre Swift, who is a solid starter," PFSN wrote. "But the Bears ranked just 27th in yards per carry (4.0), 28th in third-down conversion rate on runs (42.6%), and 30th in yards after contact per rush (2.51) last season. Pairing Swift with someone like Travis Etienne Jr. could give the offense a real boost."
Etienne fell out of favor with the Jaguars in 2024 despite posting back-to-back seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards. His best year came as a rookie in 2022 when he ran for 1,125 yards and five scores (5.1 yards per carry). His efficiency has declined over the last two years, failing to reach four yards per carry in either season and registering a career-worst 3.7 yards per tote in 2024.
Still, there's no denying how explosive Etienne is in space, and while it can be argued that the combination of Etienne and Swift's skill sets is superfluous, the reality is the Bears need some insurance for their 'lightning' back if Swift once again fails to live up to the three-year, $24 million contract he signed last offseason.
D'Andre Swift's first season in Chicago wasn't great. He totaled 253 carries for 959 yards and six touchdowns, which, is fine. But he left way too many yards on the field as a result of his inability to run through contact and his tendency to get horizontal instead of vertical far too often.
It's unclear whether Poles will target another veteran running back to add to the roster before training camp, and there's a chance he could instead look to an unsigned veteran like Nick Chubb to round out the roster. But if a trade is in the cards, a player like Travis Etienne is a name to monitor.