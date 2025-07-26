Bears' Jaquan Brisker without guardian cap in first training camp practices
With the third practice of Chicago Bears training camp in the books, there is a lot of buzz about the team under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and the high expectations for 2025.
As expected, early training camp practices have been intense, fast-paced and bumpy. New playbooks are being installed on both sides of the ball.
- Although there have been some bright spots, the first-team offense has mostly struggled with pre-snap execution, incompletions and interceptions.
- The first-team defense has shined in comparison, with several big plays in coverage including an interception from fourth-year starting safety Jaquan Brisker.
Brisker, known for his physical play style, is a big part of the Bears' defense when healthy. In thirty-five career games, he has 249 combined tackles, eleven tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six sacks.
Since 2022, he has also missed sixteen games and been diagnosed with three concussions, one suffered each season.
He missed the final twelve games of the 2024 season in the concussion protocol after a severe helmet-to-helmet collision in the week five matchup versus the Carolina Panthers. As Brisker tackled Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble after a reception, Tremble lowered his head trying to make the first down. Brisker forced the fumble, but both players suffered concussions on the play. Tremble was later fined $17,083 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness.
The loss of Brisker early on in the 2024 season was a huge blow to the Bears defense, especially in run defense where he excels. Brisker's exit, along with another season-ending injury to defensive tackle Andrew Billings, is a big reason why the Bears defense that ranked Top 10 in the early weeks of the season finished 27th in opponent yards per game.
Beyond his interception receiving attention this training camp, it's also been noticed that Brisker has not been seen wearing a guardian cap. Some fans are surprised given his concussion history.
It's important to note:
1. Guardian caps are required for all players during training camp and other contact practices except for quarterbacks, kickers, and punters. However, players wearing one of the six new helmet models that meet or exceed the safety standards of a previous helmet model, plus a guardian cap are exempt from wearing the cap.
2. Brisker is wearing one of the new helmet models and is in compliance.
3. Some Bears players, even with the new helmet models, are wearing guardian caps as well. You can see in the photo below that safety Kevin Byard III is among them.
4. These first few practices were not in pads. Padded practices begin on Tuesday, July 29. More players may don guardian caps once full contact with true tackling begins.
5. Brisker did wear a guardian cap during OTA practices in May and June.
At a June press conference after returning to the practice field, Brisker said he is not concerned about the risk of reinjury.
"I'm going to continue to play the same way," Brisker said. "That was my first time really having a contact injury. He hit his head on my neck, so he kind of just hit his helmet on the right spot. Really just moving on from that."
Brisker also disclosed that he was diagnosed by a specialist at the University of Pittsburgh with a vestibular concussion, as he experienced dizziness and vertigo during his long recovery. During the offseason, Brisker said he had to retrain his nervous system with exercises aimed at strengthening his reactionary skills. Despite that, he said retirement never crossed his mind.
"Nope. Not with no one, especially not myself," Brisker said. "Not with my parents. I feel like if my parents, you know, say something, it's deep. So, if it didn't come from them or come from me, I didn't hear it to be honest."
Brisker is thrilled to be back to playing football and pumped about the promise of this team under head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He's put the challenges he faced last season in the rearview mirror and is laser-focused on 2025.
"I want to hit right now," Brisker said. "I'm going to play at full speed. I'm going to be a play maker. Nothing really changes, it's just I'm gonna be stronger, I'm gonna be a lot more mentally focused. My mind is really like probably like five or six years new or whatever the doctor said. I did so much work. So I'm really past it, like I'm really moving on."