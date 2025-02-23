Bears linked to Raiders in projected trade that sends key starter away from Chicago
The Chicago Bears have already made two relatively substantial roster moves in the last few days. Veterans Gerald Everett (tight end) and DeMarcus Walker (defensive end) were released, confirming GM Ryan Poles won't hesitate to move on from players he signed in free agency to fit Ben Johnson and his coaching staff's system.
One player unlikely to win over new head coach Ben Johnson is running back D'Andre Swift. During Johnson's tenure as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, Swift was traded after the Lions signed David Montgomery and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the same offseason.
Now, the NFL's top head coaching prospect finds himself with D'Andre Swift at the top of his running back depth chart once again. And just like before, he could be on his way out.
In a recent breakdown of seven trades that would shake up the 2025 NFL offseason, D'Andre Swift is sent west and to the AFC in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bears don't net much in return: a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Trading D'Andre Swift seems inevitable for the Chicago Bears
While some Bears fans might dismiss the idea of trading Swift after just one season, the NFL is often called "not for long" for a reason. With Swift averaging only 3.8 yards per carry last season and struggling to gain tough north-south yards, a pre-draft trade wouldn't be surprising at all.
It's a deal that would make sense for the Raiders, too.
"Instead of overpaying for a top free-agent running back who could command an eight-figure yearly salary, Las Vegas can acquire Swift for a Day 3 pick," Bleacher Report's Moe Melton wrote. "With this trade, the Raiders can wait to draft a ball-carrier in a strong running back class, even if they like Ashton Jeanty."
The 2025 NFL Draft presents the Chicago Bears with an excellent opportunity to choose a three-down back personally selected by Ben Johnson in the second or third round. In fact, this year's draft is so deep at running back that Chicago could potentially secure an additional depth runner in the later rounds of Day 3.
Moving Swift for a fifth-round pick would add more to Ryan Poles' arsenal in his mission to find quality offensive and defensive linemen. And that matters; they're much harder positions to fill than running back.
While trading Swift would acknowledge that he was a free-agent bust, it’s a common reality for general managers to swing and miss in free agency. It’s better to move on and admit a mistake than to persist in trying to make a player like Swift into a system run by a head coach who has already shown that he isn’t the right fit for his vision
