Bears predicted to cut ties with former Steelers weapon
Back in early April, the Chicago Bears decided to add another free agent to their receiving corps by signing Miles Boykin, who last played in an NFL game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.
Boykin is an intriguing weapon based on his size, as he stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 220 pounds. Seems like a great red zone option, right?
Well, the problem is that the Bears' wide receiver room is pretty crowded as it is. D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden are the top three guys at the position, and Chicago also added former Washington Commanders wide out Olamide Zaccheaus, who had a solid year in 2024.
Not only that, but Chicago picked up Devin Duvernay, too, and Tyler Scott is still around. As a result, Boykin is definitely a cut candidate, and Ryan Heckman of Bear Goggles On already thinks the 28-year-old is a goner.
"Bears fans who are local to Chicago might know Miles Boykin well from his time at Notre Dame, not too far down the road," Heckman wrote. "After being a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019, he spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before bouncing around practice squads in 2024. It might be close to over for the former Irish standout."
Boykin enjoyed a decent collegiate career, but he has never quite materialized on the professional level, with his best season coming with the Ravens in 2020 when he logged 19 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns.
The Bears can use all the playmakers they can for Caleb Williams, but it doesn't seem like Boykin will be a part of their plans moving forward.