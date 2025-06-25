Bears projected to land Jalen Ramsey in blockbuster three-team trade
The Chicago Bears already boast one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in Jaylon Johnson, but could they land another to put alongside of him?
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has concocted a wild three-team trade proposal in which the Bears would land Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins while shipping out offensive tackle Braxton Jones to the Cleveland Browns.
"Maps indicate Chicago is, in fact, not on the West Coast. However, the Bears could use a player of Ramsey's caliber to line up opposite Jaylon Johnson and give the team a strong pair of coverage options to go along with an aggressive defensive front, especially after the free-agent additions of Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. A season ago, Chicago finished 16th in pass defense," Sobleski wrote.
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that Ramsey would prefer to go to a West Coast team, but would he really turn down the idea of joining forces with Johnson and comprising one of the best cornerback tandems in football?
Chicago could certainly stand to replace Tyrique Stevenson, who struggled mightily during his second NFL season in spite of being viewed by many as a potential breakout player head into 2024.
Ramsey may not be the same dominant force he was during his Jacksonville Jaguars days, but he remains a very good defensive back who could probably transition to safety later on down the line (remember: he is under contract through 2028).
The Bears were a middle-of-the-pack team in defending the pass last season, but bringing in Ramsey could help elevate them to elite status in that department.
Chicago has already had a strong offseason. Acquiring Ramsey would instantly place the Bears a cut above when it comes to the decisions they've made the last several months.