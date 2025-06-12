Bears QB Caleb Williams featured among 2025 NFL OTAs winners
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams's 2025 offseason has been like a stomach-flipping roller coaster ride. There have been ups -- the hiring of coach Ben Johnson and a rebuilt offensive line -- and downs -- the revelation that he and his father attempted to avoid being drafted by the Bears last year -- but overall, Williams has been placed on a launching pad for superstardom this season.
And it started to show during the Bears' OTAs.
Williams's offseason has steadily been trending in the right direction, and now that the Bears' OTAs and minicamp are basically over, he was dubbed one of the league's biggest winners from this phase of the offseason.
"Talent was never the question with Williams, as he's always had the ability to improvise and make accurate throws off-platform," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote. "Williams’ rookie struggles were more a matter of sometimes trying to do too much—and getting sacked or making a poor decision as a result.
"If Williams can come close to matching his physical talents and mental understanding of the game, then a Bears team that focused its entire offseason on improving around him could be a real factor in the NFC North."
Williams hasn't been perfect on the practice field this offseason, but there's been nothing but optimism and excitement inside and outside of Halas Hall because of his union with Johnson, who's already noted that the 2024 first-overall pick has traits that can make everyone look right even when they're wrong.
Caleb Williams's rookie season was a mixed bag that ended with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's expected to improve across the board under Johnson's watch and should become the first Bears QB to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a single season, assuming he stays healthy in 2025.