Bears rookie getting mentorship from the most unthinkable source
The Chicago Bears landed what many feel was a steal in the second round of the NFL Draft, bagging Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Burden was viewed by most as a first-round talent early on in 2024, but a rather disappointing final collegiate campaign resulted in his stock dropping.
Still, there is no doubting Burden's potential, and with training camp just around the corner, the hype surrounding the 21-year-old is palpable.
Burden finally agreed to a contract with the Bears this week, which put an end to the concerns that the youngster would not be present at camp. And prior to that, he was seen working out with probably the most unthinkable player you can imagine: Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
Not that there's anything wrong with getting pointers from arguably the best wide out in football, but spending that much time with a hated NFC North rival is always eye-opening.
Regardless, Burden couldn't ask for a better mentor, and what he learns from Jefferson could pay dividends when the Bears face the Vikings. So hey, it's Jefferson taking the risk, right?
Burden caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season, but in 2023, he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine scores, putting himself on the map as a top prospect.