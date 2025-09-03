Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III switches jersey number again
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III has the kind of talent that will make him must-see TV this fall. But you're going to need a really updated roster to find him on the field.
Burden began his Bears' career as a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and as is the case for most non-first-round rookies, the jersey number options that were available to him after the draft weren't exactly plentiful. As a result, Burden reluctantly chose No. 87.
Most Bears fans assumed Burden would quickly switch to a single-digit or a number in the teens once the final 53-man roster was filed, but, for some reason, 87 began to grow on Bears Nation. It fit Burden; it worked.
But, as expected, Burden acted quickly to switch from 87 to No. 13 once the roster cuts occurred.
It was a decision that sparked some PTSD among Bears fans. Kevin White? Johnnie Knox? Even Keenan Allen.
Bears receivers donning No. 13 don't exactly have a great history.
But, hey, that was Burden's choice, right? Well... think again.
Luther Burden III has -- again -- changed his jersey number. This time, it's No. 10.
Now we're talking.
Sadly, the now departed Tyler Scott left No. 10 up for grabs. And it was initially snagged by Jahdae Walker. But Walker decided to go back to No. 20, leaving Burden with the chance to discard the unlucky 13 for a number that feels more like his speed.
Maybe Burden and Walker reached an agreement for the digits. Who knows. But now it feels safe to go ahead and purchase your Burden jerseys.
Just... buyer beware.