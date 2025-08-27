Bears' Ryan Poles explains how fan-favorite lost position battle
The Chicago Bears entered the 2025 offseason with a clear question mark at their starting left tackle spot, and it unfortunately remains a question mark at the end of August, not for lack of trying. The left tackle battle proved to be one of training camp's biggest storylines as three players fought for the starting job: incumbent veteran Braxton Jones, rookie Ozzy Trapilo, and second-year Kiran Amegadjie.
It did not go nearly as well as anyone hoped. While head coach Ben Johnson has yet to name a starter for Week 1, it's assumed that Jones will get the start more or less by default. Amegadjie quickly disappeared from the position battle (though he made the Bears' 53-man roster) and was replaced by undrafted free agent Theo Benedet while Trapilo was kicked back over to right tackle, his position in college.
This was a disappointing development for some Bears fans, those who believed that Trapilo would be their franchise left tackle. But general manager Ryan Poles was able to clear the air a bit on Trapilo's position change while speaking to the media on Tuesday, and his answer shouldn't come as a huge surprise.
Though some fans might not like it, this was always the most likely scenario. He's no Penei Sewell, but Jones has been an above-average starter for the Bears for the last three years. Expecting a rookie to walk in and supplant the entrenched veteran was always pie-in-the-sky optimism. The rookie wall is very much real, as Poles explains.
None of this means that Trapilo's career is over or that he was a bad pick. I think some fans have let their expectations of Day 2 draft selections balloon too large because they are far more likely to serve as backups during their first year or two in the NFL. Rare is the second-round pick who can immediately play a starting role for a competent team.
Ideally, Trapilo takes this year to continue his development, train up his strength, speed, and technique, and next year make another run at a starting spot. Losing this position battle may end up being the best thing that could have happened to him.